Woman fatally shot Saturday morning in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was fatally shot Saturday morning in north county.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Old Manor Road around 8 a.m. The victim was transported to an area hospital where she later died, according to police.

Police say the shooting was a result of an altercation with a suspect who was involved in a domestic relationship with the victim. The suspect is not in custody.

The investigation is ongoing. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is urged to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).