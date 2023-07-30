ST. LOUIS – A woman is in critical condition at a local hospital after being shot Saturday evening in south St. Louis.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just after 7:40 p.m. in the 3600 block of Bates Street, located in the Carondelet neighborhood.

Police claim two officers in the area on an unrelated call when the officers heard a gunshot, then saw a woman get out from the front passenger door of a vehicle parked on Bates. The woman ran toward the officers’ vehicle screaming, “He just shot me!”

The suspected shooter got out of the driver’s side of the car, armed with a handgun. Officers exited their police vehicle, confronted the suspect, and ordered him to drop the gun.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police claim the suspect shot at the officers, who then returned fire. The suspect ran off on foot, and the officers got the shooting victim in their vehicle until EMS arrived.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds to her right arm and back, police said.

Additional officers arrived in the area in order to canvass the neighborhood.

Police found the suspect in the backyard of a home in the 5500 block of Tennessee Avenue.

The suspect dropped his gun when ordered by police, but refused to surrender. Police used a Taser and took the individual into custody.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Police said the officers who fired their weapons are a 38-year-old male with eight years of experience, and a 25-year-old female with three months of experience.