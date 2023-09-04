FERGUSON, Mo. – A woman was found dead in Ferguson early Monday morning.

The St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating the scene located on the 7400 block of Blanding Drive, where the victim was found unresponsive in the yard of the home after the arrival of police at 2:27 a.m.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have further information about the incident, you’re urged to call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.