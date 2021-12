ST. LOUIS – A woman was killed in south St. Louis Monday night.

Police say she was found dead in her home on Oregon Avenue and Osage Street just after 10 p.m. Many distraught family members gathered outside.

It is unknown at this time how the victim died. Homicide detectives are investigating.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

12/27/2021 11:01:00PM

4000 Oregon Ave

Homicide

Female victim found dead in her residence. Homicide requested. pic.twitter.com/K21BAwA8Z3 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) December 28, 2021

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.