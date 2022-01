ST. LOUIS — Police said a woman was found dead with multiple puncture wounds outside of a daycare in north St. Louis Thursday night.

The victim was found around 7:30 p.m. outside the Kolors Learning Center in the 3000 block of Whittier Street, located in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

Police have not released any further details. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.