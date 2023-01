ST. LOUIS – There have already been several murders 15 days into the new year in St. Louis. The latest one happened in north St. Louis on Friday night.

City homicide detectives are investigating after police found a 27-year-old woman dead inside a running vehicle. They found the car in an alley on North 21st Street near Penrose Street.

They have not yet identified a suspect. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.