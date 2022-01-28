Woman found dead in southern Missouri; investigators need help identifying her

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is putting in his two cents as lawmakers argue over a new map that changes Missouri's congressional districts.

The goal of the Senate this past week was to pass a new congressional map, but that didn't happen. Instead, some members spent hours holding the floor, then canceling hearings and getting frustrated with each other because they can't agree on a solution.

Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, said Thursday, the chamber is very close to a solution.

"Frankly, I would love to talk about anything other than a map at this point," Rowden said. "You have to find 18 votes somewhere and at this point, it's a matter of getting it done and finding 18 people to agree with you."

Almost a month into the 2022 legislative session and still a priority to pass, a map. The proposal on the table currently, a six Republican, two Democrat congressional map, but not all agree.

"Until it's a fair map and it's representing the electorate of Missouri, I'm going to be strongly opposed to it," Sen. Brian Williams, D-University City, said.

Williams wants to see a five Republican, three Democrat map instead. He's also concerned about the 5th district which includes Kansas City.