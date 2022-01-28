Woman found dead in southern Missouri; investigators need help identifying her

WINONA, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says human remains found in a rural area of south-central Missouri were those of a woman who was the victim of a homicide.
The remains were discovered Jan. 12 along U.S. 60 near Winona in Shannon County. A news release from the patrol on Friday said an autopsy determined the cause of death was homicide.
The patrol is asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman, who was believed to be about 55 years of age. The patrol also is seeking any information that could aid in the investigation.