ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death overnight during a welfare check in north St. Louis County.

The woman was found at a home in the 1100 block of Soria Street. When police arrived, they found the woman deceased inside the home. She had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Investigators believe, based on preliminary findings, that the suspect was known to the victim. Authorities have not disclosed any suspect information at this time, nor the victim’s name or age.

The St. Louis County Police Department is handling the investigation. If you have an information relevant to the case, contact the department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).