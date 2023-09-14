ST. LOUIS – A woman was found shot to death Thursday morning inside an apartment in the Central West End.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, homicide detectives received word of a body at an apartment in the 4300 block of Maryland Avenue.

Detectives made their way into the apartment and found the victim, a 41-year-old woman, dead with a gunshot wound to her head.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. If you wish to remain anonymous or are interested in a cash reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.