ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives are investigating after police found a woman unresponsive Tuesday morning in a St. Louis alley.

The woman was located in the 4000 block of Sullivan Avenue in the Greater Ville neighborhood at an undisclosed time after police responded to a call for assistance in the area.

The woman is being rushed to a hospital in an unknown condition. Although homicide detectives responded to the situation, the woman has not been pronounced deceased as of early Tuesday afternoon.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has not yet released any other details in the investigation. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.