ST. PETERS – A woman responsible for a fatal April 2022 wreck has been sentenced. Madeline Christian, 27, has received the recommended maximum 15-year sentence to be served at the Missouri Department of Corrections. Christian pleaded guilty on July 13, 2023, to several charges related to driving under the influence (DUI) and causing the death of another person.

According to court documents, the accident occurred on April 25, 2022, on Veteran’s Memorial Parkway, just east of Spencer Loop South. Christian was driving a 2014 Jeep Compass in the westbound lanes of “when her vehicle drifted across the center line into oncoming traffic.”

Her Jeep collided with another person’s vehicle, killing the driver. Two passengers were also injured.

The investigation revealed that Christian had a blood alcohol content of 0.222% and was driving with a revoked driver’s license.