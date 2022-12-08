ST. LOUIS – A judge in St. Louis suspended sentences for a woman convicted of murdering her boyfriend and instead placed her on probation.

Erricka Brown, 33, was indicted in 2019 for second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the stabbing death of Kevin Gordon.

According to court documents, Brown stabbed Gordon in the heart and lungs with a knife during an argument on Oct. 10, 2018, inside a residence in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue.

Brown admitted killing Gordon and pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of armed criminal action and first-degree involuntary manslaughter. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office amended the original charges in exchange for her guilty pleas.

Initially, Brown was sentenced to eight years for involuntary manslaughter and three years for armed criminal action. However, the judge suspended those sentences and placed Brown on probation for five years, with credit for spending three years in jail.

If Brown violates her probation, she could go to prison for up to eight years.