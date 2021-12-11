Woman given probation for fleeing scene of crash that killed a child

ST. LOUIS — A 36-year-old St. Louis area woman was sentenced to two years of probation for leaving the scene of a crash that killed a 5-year-old girl. A judge on Friday found Zsakia Bostic guilty of fleeing a crash scene. Bostic, of Woodson Terrace, struck Demyhia Bates with her vehicle on June 15, 2020 in north St. Louis.

Circuit Judge Jason Sengheiser told Bostic he did not believe she deserved jail time because her actions were not intentional. During a bench trial last month, Bostic’s lawyer, Eric Barnhart, said Bostic fled because she felt threatened by a group of people approaching the scene.

Prosecutors had sought a seven-year sentence.