St. Louis woman goes to 3 hospitals for help before being diagnosed with stroke

ST. LOUIS– Research shows the number of young women having strokes is increasing and black women are more likely than their white counterparts to be impacted.

Thirty-two-year-old Kendria Korn was leaving work on December 23, 2020, when she had a stroke.

“I had a really, really unbearable bad headache and neck stiffness,” Korn said.

Getting medical treatment was her first thought. When Korn went to a hospital near her home, she said she was told she had COVID-19 symptoms.

“They gave me a test and discharged me.” The next day, Korn says she could not move.

She called an ambulance and was rushed to a different hospital.

“They wearing basically treating me for migraines and they discharged me,” said Korn.

She refused to give up. When she went to a third hospital she was diagnosed with not only a stroke but also an aneurysm.

Korn says she was admitted to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital right away and later transferred to SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital where she received life-saving treatment.

Korn says she is grateful to everyone on her medical teams, her children, and her mother for their support.

Her advice to you is, “If you don’t feel well, go to the doctor. You know your body better than anybody. If you don’t think something is right, keep going until you find out some answers.”