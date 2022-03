ST. LOUIS — A woman was grazed in the head by a bullet during a shooting in south St. Louis Thursday night.

Police said the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Schirmer Street. The woman stepped outside to see where the gunfire was coming from and was subsequently grazed.

Authorities have not released any further details on the shooting or identified any suspects.

