Woman hit and killed on I-170 was engaged, pregnant with baby; honored with vigil Monday night

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Nineteen-year-old Sha’leah Hamblin had just gotten an apartment with her fiancée and they were expecting a baby boy in October. Dozens of family and friends gathered to remember her life at a vigil Monday night.

Hamblin was hit and killed while riding her bike home from work early Monday morning on Interstate 170. Her mom said she didn’t have a car, so Hamblin was riding her bike home after working late at McDonald’s on S. Hanley in Brentwood.

“She was a beautiful woman and we were just getting started with our future, and everything we had, we had our own apartment, we just got some bikes for that meantime, for a car, and we were just getting everything together,” her fiancée told FOX 2/KPLR 11.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Hamblin was hit from behind by an unknown person. MSHP Troopers said they believe the person was driving a Chevrolet Camaro, but the color is not known. Troopers said the car has front-end damage.

“My daughter she was a good person, she was a good person,” Sheron Hamblin, the victim’s mother, said. She said her daughter had just graduated from McCluer High School in May and was going to become a mom in October.

Friends and family honored Hamblin with a balloon and candlelight vigil Monday night, just off I-170, where the fatal crash happened. Those who attended let go of pink and blue balloons in honor of Sha’leah and her baby boy.

Her fiancée said they planned to name their baby boy Jasu because it means light.

“He is with our Father now,” he added.

“She liked to have fun, she liked to go shopping,” Sheron Hamblin said. “I miss my daughter and I believe my daughter went to heaven because she was a Christian.”

Sheron Hamblin said she also lost her older son to violence. She is asking whoever hit her daughter to come forward.

“I got to have faith in God because whoever took my daughter’s life, they need to be locked up in jail,” she said.

Friends said Sha’lea, who was also referred to as Shay, was genuine, stayed to herself, and would do anything for her mom and 9-year-old little brother.