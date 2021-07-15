Woman hit by Metrolink, sustains non-life-threatening injuries

UPDATE: The Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 Metrolink and the Richmond Heights MetroLink stations are not operating at this time.
Passengers are being transported by bus between the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44, Sunnen, Maplewood-Manchester, Brentwood I-64 and Richmond Heights Stations. Passengers may experience delays up to 60 minutes.
ST. LOUIS – A woman was struck by a Metrolink train while trying to cross the Metrolink train tracks Thursday night at the Maplewood Metrolink station.
She sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to St. Louis County Police Department. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
