Woman hit by Metrolink, sustains non-life-threatening injuries

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. - For the first time since January, Missouri is reporting more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases.

The University of Missouri continues testing wastewater for COVID, but now researchers said they are finding the Delta variant in nearly every single sample.

The lab at Mizzou is the sole location wastewater from around the state is tested. Marc Johnson, a Mizzou professor who is leading the study, says the variant spread so fast, they barely had time to warn the state.

"We're pretty fast with our testing but that virus almost outran us," Johnson said. "It's amazing how fast that thing spread."

It's a dirty, but important job. For more than a year, a lab inside the Bond Life Science Center at Mizzou has been testing hundreds of samples of wastewater.

"Most people shed SARS-CoV-2 into the wastewater before they even have systems often, so we can actually give a slight lead on an outbreak," Johnson said.

But lately, Johnson and his team are busy researching the Delta variant. He said the lab hasn't had a sample without strain since June 7.

"We not only know that it's COVID, but we also can now sequence it and tell you which variants are there, and we are seeing a lot of Delta these days," Johnson said.