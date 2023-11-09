OVERLAND, Mo – Colleen Bzdyl, 45, from St. Louis County, is facing charges of attempted assault after hitting a park ranger with her car. Bzdyl insisted that the park ranger had no authority to pull her over, and when she attempted to drive away, she hit the ranger with her car. A cash bond of $75,000 has been set.

On November 7, Bzdyl confronted a St. Louis County Park ranger who had pulled her over for traffic violations at Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park. She ignored the officer’s request to stay in her car.

Bzdyl confronted the ranger before eventually getting back into her car as directed. While the ranger spoke to her at her window, Bzdyl insisted that the ranger had no right to pull her over. She abruptly turned her car around, striking the ranger and nearly knocking him to the ground.

The police traced the vehicle to a nearby apartment, where Bzdyl was found. She claimed feeling threatened based on the ranger’s race and insisted that she wasn’t obligated to stop for park rangers.

At the time of her arrest, Bzdyl possessed a revoked license and an Illinois felony warrant.