ST. LOUIS – A woman was hurt in a drive-by shooting Friday afternoon on Interstate 70 in St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near Madison Street in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood.

Investigators say the victim, a 27-year-old woman, was driving on the highway when someone in a white Nissan Altima was recklessly driving and began to tailgate her. The victim attempted to get away from the driver and sped up.

The Altima stayed close, and eventually someone in the car pulled out a gun. One person from the car fired shots at the victim’s vehicle, striking the driver’s side. One bullet shot through the car door and struck the driver in the legs.

The Altima drive away from the scene after the shooting. The woman was treated for injuries at a hospital, but is believed to be in stable condition.