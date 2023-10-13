FRANKLIN COUNTY – Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash on I-44 at mile marker 257 that turned out to be a fatal wreck on October 12 around 6:45 p.m. The crash led to major backups Thursday night.

A semi truck driver was going westbound, partially on the shoulder of I-44, in his 2002 Western Star Conventional that evening. Sharon Rodgers, 55, was following behind him and hit the back of the truck in her 2013 Buick Lacrosse.

Rodgers was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.