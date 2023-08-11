ST. LOUIS – A woman has been identified in a fatal north St. Louis shooting.

Police responded to a fatal shooting in north St. Louis at the 4700 block of Riverview on August 3 at 6:20 p.m. Officers found Ametta Powell, 30, suffering from a gunshot wound. She later died at an area hospital.

The Homicide Division is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) if they want to stay private and get a reward.