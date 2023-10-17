ST. LOUIS — A woman who died in a crash early Friday morning has been identified. Police say Aylia Crus, 20, died after her car slammed into a light pole.

Crus was driving eastbound on Chippewa at around 3 a.m. on October 13 when her Honda Civic crossed over into the westbound lanes at Kingshighway. It hit the light pole and then stopped on the sidewalk.

EMS took Crus to the hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. A 22-year-old passenger in the vehicle refused medical treatment.

*Note: The video in this story is from October 13, 2023.