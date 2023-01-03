ST. LOUIS — A man and a woman were struck by a vehicle while crossing the street early on New Year’s Day. One of the victims has been identified as 34-year-old Jessica Conners.

Police responded to the 1100 block of N. Kingshighway Blvd. on January 1 at around 1:40 a.m. for a report of a hit-and-run. According to an early investigation at the scene, a vehicle was going southbound on North Kingshighway. It collided with two pedestrians, Conners and an unidentified 30-year-old man, at the intersection of Kingshighway and Cabanne.

Both pedestrians were struck and killed. Conners was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. The unidentified man was taken to the hospital and listed in critical/stable condition.

The vehicle drove away from the scene. Police did not provide a description of the vehicle or a suspect.