Woman in custody after a hit-and-run with a Wentzville officer’s vehicle

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A woman is in custody Monday morning after leading police on a chase.

Officers said she assaulted a Wentzville Police Officer at approximately 12:30 a.m. She hit the officer’s car and then drove away. Other officers chased the driver eastbound on I-70. Police used spike strips to stop her car.

The chase finally ended on eastbound 70 in St. Charles County. Police arrested the driver near the convention center exit.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

