ST. LOUIS – There’s a large police presence in south St. Louis responding to a reported stabbing.

Our Nissan Rogue Runner reporter, Nic Lopez, captured footage of the scene located on the 4300 block of Frieda Avenue, where authorities shared that a group of people were drinking all night, then a woman stabbed a man in the back.

The woman is now in custody and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.