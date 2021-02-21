Woman in custody after stealing Missouri State Highway Patrol vehicle

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A woman was arrested after stealing a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) vehicle Saturday night.

Police say at around 7 p.m., a Missouri State Trooper made a traffic stop near Interstate-70 and Highway61 in Wentzville, Mo.

A female was taken into custody for outstanding warrants and placed into the MSHP car in handcuffs.

While the officer was out of the vehicle, the suspect went from the passenger seat to the drivers seat and took off in the trooper’s car.

The MSHP vehicle was located in the parking lot of the American Legion Post 388 in O’Fallon, Mo. Nothing was taken from the vehicle.

Police say the woman got out of the stolen MSHP car and was banging on the rear door of the American Legion at one point.

Air support and dogs were called in to search for the suspect. At about 7:40 p.m., the woman was taken into custody again.