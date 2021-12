ST. LOUIS – A woman is in custody for killing a man Thursday night in the Mark Twain neighborhood.

Police said they responded to a “cutting” at 8:36 p.m. in the 5400 block of Union Boulevard. When they arrived they found a man in his 60s “suffering from a puncture wound” inside of a residence. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested for first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Police said the Homicide Division is investigating.