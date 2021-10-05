Woman indicted for arson in burning of St. Louis 7-Eleven store

ST LOUIS, MO – JUNE 2: A 7Eleven is seen damaged after being set on fire during riots and looting overnight on June 2, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri. Four police officers were reportedly shot in St. Louis overnight during violent clashes with protesters leading to looting and damage to local businesses. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – A 26-year-old St. Louis woman has been charged with a conspiracy to commit arson for allegedly torching a 7-Eleven store downtown last summer during a time of protests and unrest across the country over police brutality.

Nautica Turner appeared in federal court Tuesday.

Prosecutors allege Turner plotted with others to damage or destroy the store, located at the intersection of N. 17th and Pine streets.

According to the indictment, Turner poured lighter fluid in the store, then ignited a box and threw the box inside the building.

On June 1, 2020, protesters temporarily blocked Interstate 64 near the Poplar Street Bridge. The group eventually relocated and gathered outside St. Louis Police Headquarters on Olive Boulevard.

Around 9:20 p.m. that night, vandals and looters broke into the 7-Eleven, which had been closed. Several people entered the store and left with stolen merchandise. The building was set ablaze a short time later.

If convicted, Turner faces up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

A co-conspirator, Justin Cannamore, was sentenced last month to 36 months in prison for his role in the fire.