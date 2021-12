ST. LOUIS – A woman was injured by a hit-and-run driver early Friday morning in Downtown St. Louis.

Police said a pickup truck driver was doing donuts just after 12:30 a.m. That is when he hit the woman on 7th Street at Cerre Street. She was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

Just before 12:30 bystanders tell me a Female was struck by a truck doing donuts Near Paddy O's

618 South 7th Street St. Louis the female was transported to a local hospital I’m told with a leg injury. pic.twitter.com/OiweiWxcqV — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) December 31, 2021

