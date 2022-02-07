Woman injured in Bel-Nor house fire Monday morning

ST. LOUIS – A woman was injured during a house fire at her home in Bel-Nor early Monday morning.

The home on Horatio Drive near Gainsboro Court was on fire at about 1:30 a.m. The woman suffered from smoke inhalation and went to the hospital. A Bel-Nor police officer slipped and fell on the ice and was also taken to the hospital. There was minor damage to the house and the people who live there were allowed back inside.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.