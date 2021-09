BONNE TERRE, Mo. – One woman was injured in a fire early Tuesday morning in Bonne Terre.

It happened at about 12:30 a.m. at a two-apartment house on D Street. Firefighters said she and another adult got out safely, but she went back in to get her two cats. She suffered smoke inhalation and was transferred to a St. Louis hospital. Firefighters did rescue her cats.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

