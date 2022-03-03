Woman injures Missouri State trooper after crashing in south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS – A Missouri State trooper was injured when a driver crashed into his patrol car early Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 12 a.m. when a woman plowed her car into the back of the trooper’s vehicle along northbound I-270 near Tesson Ferry Road in south St. Louis County. The trooper had to be taken to the hospital for his injuries. The driver was taken into custody.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.