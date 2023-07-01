ST. LOUIS – A woman sitting inside her car as severe storms rolled through St. Louis on Saturday was killed when a tree fell on her car, according to police.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department tells FOX 2 the woman was the only person inside the car during the incident. She died after a tree fell on her car while inside.

SLMPD tells FOX 2 this happened in St. Louis City the 4100 block of Chouteau Avenue in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood around 4:40 p.m. Additional details on what led up to this situation are unavailable at this time.

Saturday’s storms packed lightning, heavy rain, hail and gusts as high as 70 mph Saturday in Missouri and Illinois. Earlier Saturday, at least one tornado warning was issued in Washington County, Illinois.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.