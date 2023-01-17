DOWNTWON, ST. LOUIS – A woman who exchanged gunfire with police on Friday, January 13, in downtown St. Louis, was released from custody.

She was arrested after allegedly saying she was going to shoot up the social security office, then shooting at officers from inside her van. According to our partners at KMOX, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner did not make the decision to release the woman.

A spokesperson from her office shared that detainees must be released after 24 hours if police do not present evidence. KMOX reported that it’s not clear if St. Louis Police have applied for charges against the woman.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.