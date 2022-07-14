ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man accused of kidnapping and choking his ex-girlfriend after an argument Wednesday is behind bars.

Prosecutors have charged Otis Johnson, 47, of Memphis, Tennessee, with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree domestic assault, third-degree domestic assault and resisting arrest in the investigation.

Investigators say the incident happened in north St. Louis County around 10 p.m. Wednesday. Police responded to a disturbance call at Koeneman Park, then noticed a woman, a victim of assault, run toward officers.

According to court documents, the victim says Johnson, her ex-boyfriend, went to Mally’s Market to pick up food before the argument. As the victim tried to get away from the vehicle, Johnson reportedly forced her inside the vehicle and drove to Koeneman Park. The victim told police she was choked until she lost consciousness and dragged out of the vehicle by her hair.

The victim told police she was choked a second time and also struck several times, per court records. The victim suffered cuts to her abdomen and upper lip. A witness alerted police of the situation after hearing screams from the victim.

Authorities later arrested Johnson in a nearby wooded area. He is being held at a St. Louis County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond. The Jennings Police Department is handling the investigation.