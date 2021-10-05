Woman killed and man injured in possible drive-by shooting, police say

ST. LOUIS – One woman was shot and killed and a man was shot and injured just before 11:00 p.m. Monday.

Police said the shooting happened on Marcus Avenue at Greer Avenue. Investigators said the incident may have been a drive-by shooting.

Police said the woman died at that location. Someone drove the man to the hospital.

There has been no word of any arrests.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

10/4/2021 10:48:00PM

Marcus / Greer—- Homicide

Male victim arrived at area hospital shot in the back. A second victim was located deceased at the scene. pic.twitter.com/6Jb6hImRTQ — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) October 5, 2021

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.