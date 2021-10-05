Woman killed and man injured in possible drive-by shooting, police say

ST. LOUIS – One woman was shot and killed and a man was shot and injured just before 11:00 p.m. Monday.
Police said the shooting happened on Marcus Avenue at Greer Avenue. Investigators said the incident may have been a drive-by shooting.
Police said the woman died at that location. Someone drove the man to the hospital.
There has been no word of any arrests.
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.
