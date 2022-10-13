ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A woman was killed and three other people injured Thursday in a collision near a north St. Louis County intersection.

According to Officer Adrian Washington, a spokesman with the St. Louis County Police Department, the crash happened around 12:20 p.m. in the 9800 block of Halls Ferry Road. Officers found a gold-colored Chevrolet Cavalier and grey-colored Toyota Camry had been involved in a collision.

Investigators determined the Cavalier was traveling southbound on Halls Ferry Road and attempting to turn left into a parking lot near St. Cyr Road, when it was struck by the Camry, which was headed northbound.

The driver of the Cavalier was taken to a local hospital but later died of their injuries. Her name has not been released, pending notification of family members.

The driver of the Camry and two passengers suffered minor injuries.