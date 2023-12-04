BOONE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday south of Columbia. Debra Bates, 62, of Russellville, Missouri, is identified as the woman killed in the collision. Her family has been notified about the death.

A crash report states that Bates was driving in a Jeep Compass with another woman in the passenger seat westbound on Route H at Innovation Boulevard at around 6:30 p.m. A woman driving a Ford Transit eastbound crossed the center lane and hit the driver’s side of her Jeep.

At around 7:05 p.m., paramedics declared Bates dead. The other two women were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries, which range from serious to moderate.