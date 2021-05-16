Woman dies following double shooting on Delmar Boulevard

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Detectives with the University City Police Department are investigating a double shooting that claimed a woman’s life.
According to police spokesperson, the shooting happened just after 10:50 p.m. Saturday in the 8200 block of Delmar Boulevard.
Officers learned a vehicle occupied by two people was traveling eastbound on Delmar when they heard shots fired. The two people were struck by bullets but managed to drive themselves to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Authorities confirmed one of the victims, a woman, died on Sunday. Her name has not been released.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211 (ext. 8010) or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.