ST. LOUIS – A woman was killed in a crash Monday morning in Florissant.
According to reports, two cars collided in the intersection of Patterson Road and Humes Lane. One driver died, the other was not injured.
by: Reggie Lee
Posted:
Updated:
ST. LOUIS – A woman was killed in a crash Monday morning in Florissant.
According to reports, two cars collided in the intersection of Patterson Road and Humes Lane. One driver died, the other was not injured.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now