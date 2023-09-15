VALLEY PARK, Mo. — A woman died in a fatal crash near 141 at I-70 Friday morning. St. Louis County Police are currently investigating the collision.

Police were called to the Earth City Expressway at I-70 for a crash at around 7:45 a.m. They discovered an accident involving a minivan and a silver Ford SUV.

Investigators believe that the minivan was going the wrong way on 141 when it struck the SUV. The police are still working on a full crash report.

The woman in the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman in the minivan was taken to the hospital. She has serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released. Police usually wait until the next-of-kin has been notified in fatal accidents.

This is a developing story. More details will be posted here as they come into the FOX 2 Newsroom.