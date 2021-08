FERGUSON, Mo. – The Ferguson Police Department is investigating a fatal fire Tuesday morning that claimed the life of a woman in her 50’s.

The fire broke out at the Park Ridge Apartments at about 10 a.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

It is unknown at this time if there were other people inside the apartment building.

