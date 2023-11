ST. LOUIS – New details on a fatal hit-and-run crash Wednesday.

Police identified the woman killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 55 as 43-year-old Randii Smith. The crash happened a little after midnight Wednesday morning on the southbound lanes of the highway near Lindbergh Boulevard.

Police are still searching for the driver in that crash. It’s unclear why Smith was on the highway.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.