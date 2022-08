ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A fire left a woman dead inside of her mobile home Monday night.

According to St. Charles Police officers, the fire happened around 11:00 p.m. and was located at 3720 Rue Street. Officers went to rescue the woman but later discovered that she died earlier in the fire.

Further information on the fire has yet to be reported. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.