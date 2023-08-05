ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One woman died, and a man is hurt after a car went airborne and crashed overnight in north St. Louis County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports that Jaytaonna Brown, 24, of St. Louis, died in the crash. A 24-year-old man in the car also suffered moderate injuries.

The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. Saturday in the 6100 block of Natural Bridge Road near the St. Louis City and St. Louis County line.

Investigators say the driver was going too fast given the road conditions and couldn’t control the car. Then, the car went off the road to the right and hit curb and yield sign. After that, the car went airborne and flipped several times before hitting the ground, according to the MSHP crash report.

MSHP reports Brown was thrown out of the car during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash report also states a tire came off the car when it flipped and hit the windshield of a second car.

MSHP Troop C, which covers many counties in the St. Louis metro, is investigating the crash.