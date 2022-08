ST. LOUIS – A woman was killed in her home in midtown St. Louis.

According to police, the suspect reported it to them. The 59-year-old victim was found inside her apartment at Locust and Beaumont at about 9:00 Friday morning.

Police said a 40-year-old man entered the lobby of police headquarters and stated that he had killed her. That suspect was detained without incident, but homicide detectives are still investigating.