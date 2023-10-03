DELLWOOD, Mo. — A woman was killed in a crash involving five vehicles Monday evening. She has been identified as Parades Meza. The collisions injured three other people.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a man driving a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche westbound was speeding on Chambers Road near West Florissant Avenue at around 7 p.m. Monday. He hit one vehicle while trying to pass using the median.

The Chevy Avalanche then went across the turn lane, striking another vehicle. The SUV then flipped over twice, ejecting the driver.

The door of the SUV landed on the hood of Meza’s 2010 Nissan Sentra while she was driving eastbound on Chambers Road. Her car then crashed into another vehicle.

Meza was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other women in her vehcile were taken to the hospital in serious condition. The Chevy Avalanche driver was also taken to an area hospital to be treated for his serious injuries.