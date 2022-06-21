ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County woman has been missing for nearly a month.

St. Louis County Police tweeted at 7:29 a.m. Tuesday that Valencia Motton was last seen on Thursday, May 26 in north St. Louis County.

Police described her as being 5’5″, 185 pounds with medium-length black hair, and brown eyes. She has multiple tattoos. On her neck, she has Japanese writing, she has the letter K with a crown on her right shoulder, and she has the words “Ellis” and “Vashon” on her left chest.

Anyone who sees her or anyone with information related to her disappearance should immediately dial 911 or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.