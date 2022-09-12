ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A woman almost threw money away when she nearly trashed a “Millionaire Blowout” Scratchers ticket. Luckily for her, she didn’t.

After buying a ticket from the 7-Eleven at 6197 Lemay Ferry Road, the ticket sat in her car for two days. She finally checked to see if it was a winner before tossing it.

“I stopped at the gas station to check my ticket, just to make sure I wasn’t throwing away any winners,” she said. “I scanned the ticket, and it said I won $1 million, visit the lottery office.”

She said she scanned the ticket multiple times out of disbelief.

“I thought maybe it was wrong, but it kept saying I was a winner,” she said.

“Millionaire Blowout” is a $50 game that offers prizes from $50 up to $5 million. The game has $228 million remaining in unclaimed prizes, including two top prizes of $5 million and 14 additional $1 million prizes.

In FY21, players in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $39.9 million went to education programs in the county.