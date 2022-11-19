ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after two women, including one who was pepper-sprayed, fended off three would-be robbers overnight in St. Louis.

The suspects approached both women around 10 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Laclede Avenue in the Central West End neighborhood.

Investigators say the woman got out of a car when three suspects approached them. One of the suspects was armed and demanded keys.

The woman with the keys did not comply. After that, one suspect tried to take her purse. The victim fought off the suspect and held onto her purse, but then she was pepper-sprayed by another suspect.

The suspects then tried to take the cell phone of the other woman at the scene. The two women fended off the suspects and ran for help. Meanwhile, the would-be robbers got away empty-handed.

No significant injuries were reported in the altercation. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.